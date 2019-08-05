Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Don't count your chickens: Israel to experience poultry shortage

As Muslim workers are to be absent on Eid al-Adha, several slaughterhouses are to be shut down

By LEON SVERDLOV
August 5, 2019 16:50
Chicken

Chicken. (photo credit: INGIMAGE)



Israel may face a shortage of chickens next week due to the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, the Israeli Poultry Growers Association warned in a press release on Monday.

Starting August 10th, the Israeli Muslim community will celebrate Eid al-Adha, which marks the date of the great Mecca pilgrimage.



As many Muslims are to be absent from work next week, several slaughterhouses are expected to be temporarily shut down – some partially and some entirely – which is expected to cause a shortage of fresh poultry.



The slaughterhouses are to gradually resume their work on August 15th, as the holiday ends.



The head of the Israeli Poultry Growers Association, Shouki Bashan, has advised the public to buy fresh poultry before the holiday starts, in light of the looming shutdowns.

"In light of the limited slaughterhouse activity, we propose that the public prepare accordingly and buy fresh chickens now for the coming weekend," said Bashan.


