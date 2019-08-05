Don't count your chickens: Israel to experience poultry shortage





Israel may face a shortage of chickens next week due to the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, the Israeli Poultry Growers Association warned in a press release on Monday.

"In light of the limited slaughterhouse activity, we propose that the public prepare accordingly and buy fresh chickens now for the coming weekend," said Bashan.

Starting August 10th, the Israeli Muslim community will celebrate Eid al-Adha, which marks the date of the great Mecca pilgrimage.As many Muslims are to be absent from work next week, several slaughterhouses are expected to be temporarily shut down – some partially and some entirely – which is expected to cause a shortage of fresh poultry.The slaughterhouses are to gradually resume their work on August 15th, as the holiday ends.The head of the Israeli Poultry Growers Association, Shouki Bashan, has advised the public to buy fresh poultry before the holiday starts, in light of the looming shutdowns.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });