Israel to get its first gay TV channel

As Israel kicks into high gear in its pride month celebrations, the HOT TV provider is getting in the swing of things.
On Wednesday, HOT announced that it was launching the first-ever channel in Israel geared to the LGBT community, to be called OUTtv, and linked to the European network of the same name. Last year, Yes launched its own gay channel, yes Rainbow, though that was a strictly VOD offering, not a live channel.
HOT said the network will including reality TV, documentaries, gay romantic comedies and exclusive original productions. Some of the shows for the channel – which will hit airwaves in the next few weeks – include RuPaul’s Drag Race, Fire Island and the gay dating show Finding Prince Charming, hosted by former NYSNC member Lance Bass. HOT said the channel will also cover events geared to the LGBT community in both Israel and abroad, and air both OUTtv originals and shows that have never aired in Israel before.
HOT will celebrate the launch of the network at an event in Tel Aviv on Thursday – one day before Tel Aviv’s Pride Parade – in the presence of Israeli Eurovision winner Netta Barzilai.
