Israel to halt demolition of Area C's illegal buildings due to coronavirus

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus crisis, the Civil Administration has continued to remove illegal construction in Area C that belongs to both settlers and Palestinians

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
APRIL 2, 2020 16:57
Palestinian boys inspect a house that was demolished by Israeli forces in al-Khader village near Bethlehem, in the West Bank December 16, 2019. (photo credit: MUSSA QAWASMA/REUTERS)
Palestinian boys inspect a house that was demolished by Israeli forces in al-Khader village near Bethlehem, in the West Bank December 16, 2019.
Israel has agreed to suspend the demolition of inhabited illegal homes in Area C of the West Bank due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, Israeli officials confirmed to The Jerusalem Post on Thursday.
Since the outbreak of the coronavirus crisis, the Civil Administration has continued to remove illegal construction in Area C that belongs to both settlers and Palestinians, but more Palestinian construction has been taken down than Jewish construction.
Israel has been under pressure to halt such demolitions particularly a time when the optimal strategy to contain the spread of the coronavirus is for people to remain in their abodes. 
The left-wing Israeli NGO B’Tselem in particular has appealed to the Civil Administration to halt such demolitions
“I was informed by top UN officials that, the Israeli occupation Authorities informed them that they will stop demolitions of Palestinian homes,” PLO Secretary-General Saeb Erekat tweeted on Thursday.
On Wednesday, the Civil Administration’s Supervision Unit demolished three illegal Palestinian structures in the village of Rumana. It also confiscated a modular structure in the Jordan Valley village of Jiftlik.
The Civil Administration that both projects lacked the necessary permits and that "enforcement steps” were “carried out in accordance with the Civil Administration's authorities and procedures.”
According to B’Tselem, the Civil Administration in March demolished two Palestinian residential structures that were home to 13 people, of which eight were minors. It demolished two uninhabited homes.The Civil Administration also destroyed 4 modular residential structures under construction and eight unbuilt tents in the Jordan Valley of four were designated to shelter people evicted from their homes due. The Civil Administration also confiscated construction material for two medical clinics and two mosques.  
All the structures were illegal. However, B’Tselem has argued that Palestinians are granted few permits and have no option but to build illegally.
“It is horrifying that during a global pandemic Israel – which has the responsibility for the people living under its military control, including providing them with shelter, water, electricity and medical care – does not halt demolitions altogether,” B’Tselem said.
“A pause in demolitions of residential structures doesn't come near meeting these obligations, and the continued destruction of humanitarian infrastructure during a humanitarian crisis is despicable,” he added.


