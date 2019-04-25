A man uses his mobile device next to a model of the Expo 2020 project in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
(photo credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)
The Israeli Foreign Ministry released a statement on Thursday stating that Israel will participate in World Expo 2020 to be held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
"We are excited about the opportunity to share the spirit of Israeli innovation and entrepreneurship and to present breakthrough Israeli technologies and innovations in various fields such as water, medicine and information," The statement read.
Expo exhibitions are a meeting place where people from all over the world combine and use their talents to deal with common challenges and promote the society.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commented, saying "I welcome Israel's participation in the Expo in Dubai, which is another expression of Israel's rising status in the world and in the region."
