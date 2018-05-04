May 05 2018
Israel withdraws from race for UN Security Council seat

A source at the UN told Reuters that the decision to withdraw from contention was made after Israel realized it had a very low chance of winning.

By REUTERS
May 4, 2018 22:21
The United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York, US. (photo credit: REUTERS)

NEW YORK - Israel withdrew on Friday from a race against Germany and Belgium for two seats on the United Nations Security Council in 2019 and 2020. “After consulting with our partners, including our good friends, the State of Israel has decided to postpone its candidacy for a seat on the Security Council,” a statement from the mission said.

“It was decided that we will continue to act with our allies to allow for Israel to realize its right for full participation and inclusion in decision-making processes at the UN.”

The statement added: “This includes the Security Council as well as an emphasis on areas related to development and innovation.”

A source at the UN told Reuters that the decision to withdraw from contention was made after Israel realized it had a very low chance of winning. The 193-member U.N. General Assembly is due to vote next month on five new members for a two-year term starting on Jan. 1, 2019.

Israel, Germany and Belgium were competing for two seats allocated to the Western European and others regional group.


