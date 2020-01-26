Israeli Air Force strikes in Gaza Strip following rocket attack on Israel

The Israeli Air Force struck targets in the Gaza Strip on Sunday evening following a rocket fired at Israel earlier and incendiary balloons spotted in the South.The IAF struck a Hamas outpost in retaliation to these attacks, the IDF spokesperson reported. One rocket was fired earlier at Israeli territory although it landed in an open field and did not cause any damage. Incendiary balloons carrying explosives were also spotted near Nahal Oz, near the Gaza border. Police were alerted and a bomb disposal unit was called to the scene. Police defused the explosives and no casualties were reported. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz are currently en route to the US where they are expected to hold separate meetings with US President Donald Trump concerning Trump's "Deal of the Century." The American plan is meant to bring about an ending to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, yet the Palestinian Authority and Hamas gave separate public statements that they are against the plan and will not discuss it.
This is a developing story.
