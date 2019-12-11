Israeli Andalusian Orchestra Ashdod brings its talent to Morocco

The Orchestra only made these news public on Wednesday after all its members returned home safely. Despite massive pressure to cancel its participation and cries to boycott the festival from BDS activists, Israeli Andalusian Orchestra Ashdod performed at the Andalussyat Festival in Casablanca and garnered praise for producing and performing the opening concert on December 4.The Orchestra only made these news public on Wednesday after all its members returned home safely.Israeli musicians who perform Andalussyat music , the musical style that evolved in Muslim-Spain in the 9th Century, were warmly accepted in Casablanca for their choice to bring the Jewish traditions of that musical style back home.







During the Almoravid dynasty of the 11th Century and later, North Africa and Spain were united under Muslim rule, which is why Andalussyat music is a vital cultural tradition in Morocco.



Among Jews with North African heritage, Andalussyat music is widely used in religious music. Making the 16th edition of the Musiques Andalouses festival a rare opportunity for residents of Morocco to re-experience the wide cultural diversity that once flourished there.





Widely held as one of the most important musical events in that style, the festival included roughly one hundred musicians. Took place in Casablanca, Rabat and El Jadida, and featured Chorale Dar Al Ala, musicians in the Aissawa Sufi tradition, and singer Said Belcadi.





The Israeli Andalusian Orchestra Ashdod was selected to open the festival in a concert held on December 4 in Casablanca and the CEO of the orchestra, Jacob Ben Simon, got an award for his ongoing work to bring Jewish voices back to the North African kingdom.



Addressing his Moroccan hosts, Ben Simon said he is “filled with appreciation and awe of your silent efforts behind the scene to reject any attempt to cancel our performance.” He lauded their commitment to keep politics away from music and that “one must study the uniqueness of Morocco as a place that offers security to all religions.”





The Israeli Andalusian Orchestra Ashdod was created in 2009 after an earlier orchestra which held that name closed down despite gaining massive critical acclaim and public following, including the 2006 Israel Prize.

Andalusian music is often seen as one of the great jumping points of Western music as well, seeing as the lute was made possible by the Arab string instrument oud. The troubadours, to name but one school of musicians, would be unable to exist without it.