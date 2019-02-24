Israeli Border Police thwart Jordanian-Palestinian arms smuggling ring

X
Israeli Border Police thwarted an arms smuggling ring that was bringing pistols across the border from Jordan into the West Bank through the Jordan Valley.
On February 7, members of the Border Police’s tactical brigade and IDF soldiers carried out a complex operation, with advanced technology to halt such activity, a Border police spokesperson said.
During the operation the security forces saw a male suspect crossing the border from Jordan with a bag on this back.
They apprehended and arrested him. When they searched his bag they found 37 pistols, the report explained.
Border Police also arrested the man’s three accomplices who waited for him in two vehicles. They planned to drive him away from the border.
All four of the suspects, including the smuggler, were from Nablus, also known by the Biblical name of Shechem.
Separately police arrested two suspicious Palestinian women at the Kalandiya crossing by Jerusalem.
Police and security guards at the crossing became suspicious when the woman, a resident of Nablus, tried to pass through the crossing at a lane for a vehicle.
One of the security guards called out for her to stop, but she ignored him and continued onward. He then shot in the air and police arrested her.
Police also arrested a Palestinian woman from Ramallah at the crossing after they found a knife in her bag.
