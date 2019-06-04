Israeli Diplomat Fisher Tsin elected deputy of U.N. Economic Committee

Ambassador Danny Danon (R) and diplomat Anat Fisher Tsin..
(photo credit: COURTESY OF THE ISRAELI MISSION AT UN)

Israeli Diplomat Anat Fisher Tsin was elected to serve as Deputy Chairman of the UN's Economic and Financial Committee on June 4, after elections to decide the heads and deputies of the organization's various committees for the forthcoming year.
Following the efforts of the Israeli Mission to the United Nations, Fisher Tsin follows in the footsteps of Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon, when in 2016 he was elected to serve as Chairman of the UN Legal Committee, the first time in the history of the UN that an Israeli led a permanent committee.
Ambassador Danon said in a message of congratulations to Fisher Tsin, "This is further proof that we are changing the UN's hostile atmosphere. The election of Anat adds to the many victories we have reached in recent years that promote the status of the State of Israel in the international community."
Fisher Tsin previously served as Deputy Consul of Israel for the Southeastern United States.
