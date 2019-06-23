Israeli Police getting ready to indict minister suspected of shielding alleged pedophiles

Ya'acov Litzman.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
The Israeli Police are preparing to indict Deputy Health Minister Yaakov Litzman in two cases where the politician allegedly used his position to protect suspects who allegedly sexually abused children, public broadcaster Kan reported on Friday.
Litzman reportedly set up a panel of experts in order to issue a psychiatric opinion that would enable Malka Leifer, an ultra-Orthodox woman facing numerous charges of sexual abuse, to be declared unfit for a trial, i24 news reported.
According to the reports, the head of United Torah Judaism threatened the state psychiatrists that would be dismissed if they did not rule in favor of Leifer.
Leifer fled Australia to Israel after being accused of over 70 cases of child sexual abuse charges. For the past five year, her court hearings in Jerusalem have been delayed.
According to Arutz 7, sources close to Litzman said he was "under heavy pressure from rabbis to help Leifer."
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>