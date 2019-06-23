Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

Israeli Police getting ready to indict minister suspected of shielding alleged pedophiles

Malka Leifer fled Australia to Israel after being accused of over 70 cases of child sexual abuse charges.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
June 23, 2019 03:25
Ya'acov Litzman

Ya'acov Litzman. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

 
 The Israeli Police are preparing to indict Deputy Health Minister Yaakov Litzman in two cases where the politician allegedly used his position to protect suspects who allegedly sexually abused children, public broadcaster Kan reported on Friday.

Litzman reportedly set up a panel of experts in order to issue a psychiatric opinion that would enable Malka Leifer, an ultra-Orthodox woman facing numerous charges of sexual abuse, to be declared unfit for a trial, i24 news reported. 
According to the reports, the head of United Torah Judaism threatened the state psychiatrists that would be dismissed if they did not rule in favor of Leifer.


Leifer fled Australia to Israel after being accused of over 70 cases of child sexual abuse charges. For the past five year, her court hearings in Jerusalem have been delayed. 


According to Arutz 7, sources close to Litzman said he was "under heavy pressure from rabbis to help Leifer."

