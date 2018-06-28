Israeli Police officers welcome Southern Police officers from the U.S

Israeli and visiting police officers taking part in the GILEE 26th program.
(photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
21 U.S Police officers from the states of Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee are currently visiting Israel as part of the Georgia International Law Enforcement Exchange (GILEE) which is now in its' 26'th year.
With a mission to learn as much as possible about the challenges Police work faces in Israel the American group includes police commanders, sheriffs and senior officers who hail from the National Police College, police stations, Border Police, naval policing, bomb disposal, negotiations units and the traffic department.
The delegation visited the police cavalry unit and the k9 unit, which is the the canine unit of the Israeli police. They also met Chief of Police Roni Alsheikh.