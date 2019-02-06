Israel Elections NORTHERN SHIELD Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Blogs Premium

Israeli accused of killing mother and aunt attacked in prison

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
February 6, 2019 11:02
The man charged of murdering two Israeli nurses in Argentina was attacked in prison by another prisoner on Monday, according to Channel 12.

The accused person's, Gilad Pereg, hand was injured and he was taken to receive medical treatment.

Pereg, the nephew and son of the two nurses, was accused of killing his mother, Farhiya Sarusi, and aunt, Lily Pereg, in early February. The bodies of the two sisters were found in the yard of Gilad's house.

"Gilad is a genius who lost his mind," his brother said of him after he was accused of the murder, He "had developed a mental disorder a few years ago." While Pereg's uncle said of him that he was “a pathological liar and a psychopath," according to the report.


The police recently determined the cause of death for the two women, the aunt was shot three times and the mother was severely beaten and bruised.

"She was a wonderful person and always took time for everyone," John, Lily's husband said of her after her death, according to the report.


