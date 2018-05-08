Israeli agriculture on it's way to China

The Research and Development Center for the Middle and Northern areas of Arava signed on Tuesday a unique agreement with Beijing-based Eisenberg Agri Company, the Arava center reported in a press release.



Chinese farmers will learn new technologies and problem solving methods developed in the Arava conditions. Arava Research and Development researchers will also aid in the creation of an Agro-Park to be built in China.





The agreement was signed by Tongzhu Yang, the mayor of Dongying, which is a city in Shandong province in coastal East - China.The agreement was signed on the first day of the 20th International Agricultural Technology Exhibition now taking place in Tel Aviv until May 10.Shmulik Fridman, the manager of the Middle and North Arava Research and Development Center, said that "this is a very moving and very important event that will allow our researchers to continue to be good ambassadors for Israel around the world."