Israeli airspace suffers weeks of GPS disruption, source unknown

An El Al plane in Ben Gurion Airport.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Aircraft in Israeli airspace have been experiencing GPS navigation system disruption for three weeks, the Israel Airports Authority (IAA) said Wednesday, but emphasized that no planes have been endangered by the signal issues.
The disruptions, the IAA said, only affected aircraft in the air and not navigation systems on the ground, with the impact felt by both pilots and air traffic control.
"As a result of the disturbances, changes were made to some of the entry procedures for landing, based on safe and professional processes in daily use around the world and in Israel in particular," the IAA, the body responsible for all civilian airports in Israel, said in a statement.
Staff at Ben-Gurion Airport, the IAA added, have constantly monitored all aircraft taking off and landing, and "at no stage" was there a safety-related incident related to the GPS disruptions, either in terms of navigation accuracy or following flight routes.
The airport has been relying on its Instrument Landing System (ILS), a precision runway approach aid used in combination with newer GPS technology, to guide aircraft during their approach to land.
Notice to airmen (NOTAM), referring to routine instructions containing essential information for aviation authorities and flight personnel regarding potential safety hazards, have been issued to airlines flying to and from Ben-Gurion Airport regarding the GPS disruptions.
"Since the first day of the disturbances, all authorities in Israel have been working to find a solution and the source of the problem," the IAA said.
