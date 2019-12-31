The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli algorithm may predict if cancer patients will respond to treatment

It could also spare patients from undue suffering, since immunotherapy treatments can trigger severe auto-immune reactions.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
DECEMBER 31, 2019 18:28
Eran Issler, Head of Bioinformatics and Dr. Ofer Sharon, MD, CEO of OncoHost (photo credit: COURTESY OF ONCOHOST)
Eran Issler, Head of Bioinformatics and Dr. Ofer Sharon, MD, CEO of OncoHost
(photo credit: COURTESY OF ONCOHOST)
Only between 20% and 40% of cancer patients respond to immunotherapy treatments, according to the latest research published in the medical journal Cell. Now, an Israeli company says it has developed a method to analyze and predict individual patient responsiveness to therapy and discover new targets to overcome resistance, which could save money on treatment costs and, most importantly, improve patient outcomes.
It could also spare patients from undue suffering, since immunotherapy treatments can trigger severe auto-immune reactions.
“Profiling of host response to immunotherapy addresses a major challenge in oncology today – understanding why treatment helps some patients but not others,” said Dr. Ofer Sharon, CEO of OncoHost. “By combining OncoHost’s proprietary technology with proteomic analysis (the large-scale study of proteins), we are able to predict how individual patients may respond to treatment. This is the first step towards developing successful personalized cancer treatment plans.”
OncoHost – founded by Prof. Yuval Shaked, a professor of cell biology and cancer science at the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology – last week opened a state-of-the-art proteomics laboratory for host response analysis in Binyamina, Israel. The lab is one of only a few specialized proteomics laboratories around the world and is the first industrial-level lab aimed at human host response in Israel.
The lab can create proteomic signatures by analyzing more than 1,000 proteins utilizing a very low volume of plasma. Using its “PROphet” platform, the lab will then help identify key biological processes and proteins that drive host response in patients undergoing cancer treatment.
The lab is operating in research mode, and OncoHost already has an active partner lab in Atlanta.
Until recently, according to Sharon, most cancer treatments focused on the interaction between treatment and the tumor, but few looked at the complexity of the individual patient’s body and how it was impacting or being impacted by the treatment.
“When you are looking at two patients who look clinically the same – the same cancer type and stage, the same background diseases, the same medications – yet one is responding and one is not, the difference is probably the way the body is responding to the cancer treatment,” Sharon said.
He said some patients’ bodies actually support tumors against treatment.
With the company’s solution, a physician could collect blood samples on premise and provide them to an OncoHost lab, which would then analyze the sample and tell the clinician where the patient falls in terms of his or her response to treatment.
“Today, when a physician treats a patient, he has no idea if the patient is going to respond or not,” Sharon shared. He noted that in cases of lung cancer, for example, it is predicted that only about 20%-30% of patients will respond to standard treatment. “Physicians know that only two or three out of 10 patients will respond to treatment. But they try the treatment and then have to assess its success after three or six months.
“What happens if the doctor doesn’t see a response?” Sharon asked. “Should he stop treatment? Choose another treatment? If so, which one?”
Generally, the answer is determined by a combination of clinical experience and guess work.
“Our platform will assess in a more educated way whether the patient is likely to ever respond,” Sharon explained. If the doctor knows the patient is likely to respond, he might wait an additional six months before taking the patient off the standard treatment protocol. On the other hand, if he is already expecting the patient to be resistant to treatment, he would most likely look for alternatives, like clinical trials.
The next stage, which OncoHost is also working on, would be determining which alternative treatment the clinician should explore. By understanding the key biological pathways that drive patient response, the doctor can better discuss strategies for the next steps.
“There are hundreds of clinical trials out there; there are so many options,” Sharon continued. “We can also provide the doctor with clinical insights as to what needs to be done to improve the patient’s chances of response.”
Currently, OncoHost is running two large-scale clinical trials in the United States, Israel and Europe, focusing on validating the capability of its algorithm in cases of lung cancer and melanoma. If those trials prove effective, the company will begin the process of achieving FDA approval.


Tags cancer algorithm immunotherapy
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Palestinian Authority vs Hamas: What is the difference? - Analysis By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Think about it: Israel and the ICC By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Devsena Mishra Citizenship Amendment Act of India a hope for refugees By DEVSENA MISHRA
Gil Troy Biblical Hebron is a complicated, historic, heartbreaking hot spot By GIL TROY
Seth Frantzman Pro-Iranian protesters target US embassy in Iraq, ambassador evacuated By SETH J. FRANTZMAN

Most Read

1 Iran publicly hangs man on homosexuality charges
People stage a mock hanging as they protest outside German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin February 4, 2013, where Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi's was due to deliver a speech.
2 Hamas ‘promoting’ Trump’s ‘Deal of the Century,’ says Fata
Fatah and Hamas officials wait for a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and representatives of Palestinian groups and movements as a part of an intra-Palestinian talks in Moscow, Russia February 12, 2019
3 New York Times columnist slammed for article on Jewish intelligence
Bret Stephens, former editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Post and winner of the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for Commentary, is an op-ed columnist for The New York Times
4 Netanyahu met Germany's Merkel, but this image stole the show - photo 9
Top 10 photographs of the decade
5 Pompeo discusses US attacks on Iranian-militias with world leaders
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks about airstrikes by the US military in Iraq and Syria, at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
US politics
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by