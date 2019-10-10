Israeli art heads to iconic Japanese art & design festival

Artists and designers who took part in the Jerusalem Design Week exhibition will represent Israel at DesignArt Tokyo, an iconic Japanese Art & Design Festival from the 18th to the 27th of October, according to a press release.



Israel will be a partner country of this year’s festival, which is expected to pull in 200,000 visitors beating last year’s 120,000.

Israel’s ambassador to Japan, H.E. Yaffa Ben-Ari said he is “thrilled” to show off “Israel's exceptional and innovative design - dating back to our ancient culture, inspired by its current creative energy.”DesignArt Tokyo, one of Japan’s largest art and design festivals, is held every autumn, centering around “Emotions,” displaying interiors, art, fashion and food from all around the world, collected with a genre-defying spirit.During the ten-day festival, art and exhibitions are displayed across Tokyo, transforming the entire city into a museum. Visitors can even purchase the art, too.Israeli artists and designers will be taking part in a special exhibit entitled ‘Garden of Eden’ which will lead visitors through a series of projects with an Israeli perspective on nature, culture, technology and myths.This journey culminates in the Spiral garden, where two myths of Israel’s resources meet: the salt of the Dead Sea, and wheat, a generator of the agricultural revolution and modern life.In between these myths of life and death, architectural interpretations of local flowers are hidden in secret private gardens, which, like the original Garden of Eden, can only be imagined.Mordechai Benita, the CEO Ministry of Jerusalem and Heritage which runs Jerusalem Design Week, said, “We are proud to be hosted in Tokyo for the first time, and grateful for the extraordinary opportunity to unveil an innovative local work to an international audience.“The inclusion of Jerusalem Design Week in Tokyo proves that Jerusalem is positioned precisely in this place. We are proud of the positive exposure the city receives, and continue to strive to promote further collaborations," he added.

