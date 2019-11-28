The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israeli authorities seize hundreds of dual-use products en route to Gaza

Parcels from Ali Express and Amazon included diving equipment, knives, drones and more

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
NOVEMBER 28, 2019 13:42
Israeli authorities have seized hundreds of parcels of dual-use products bought online and believed to destined for terror groups in the Gaza Strip.
Officials from the Crossing Authority of the Ministry of Defense along with representatives from the Gaza District Coordination Office (DCO) and the Office of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) seized the products at the Erez Crossing.
Among the products seized on Wednesday in the 325 mail packages ordered online from Ali Express and Amazon military and electronic equipment such as skimmers, knives, scuba gear, drones and satellite communications equipment, binoculars and more.
Importing dual-use goods into the Gaza Strip, such as cameras, requires a special permit.
"This is another time that the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip are trying to exploit the civilian policy that the State of Israel is using and the postal transit for terrorist purposes,” said the Head of the Coordination and Liaison Administration in Gaza Col. Iyad Sarhan. “These attempts are thwarted again and again by IDF officers and soldiers, and we regard them very harshly. We will continue to work around the clock and do all we can to prevent their intention to compromise the security of the State of Israel and its citizens.”
Israeli authorities, including the Crossing Authority together with Shin Bet, COGAT, Israeli Police and Israel Tax Authority, regularly intercept illicit goods heading for Hamas at crossings from Israel into the Strip.


