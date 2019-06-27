Israeli company wins bid to help secure US border

Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel Travel Channel

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems has been awarded a $26 million contract to install a multi-sensor system to monitor the US-Mexico border.

By JNS.ORG
June 27, 2019 07:53
SupervisIR (R), a ground-based infrared surveillance system, is seen during a preview presentation at Elbit Systems, Israel's biggest publicly listed defense firm, in Netanya, Israel. (photo credit: BAZ RATNER/REUTERS)

 
Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems announced on Wednesday that its US subsidiary has been awarded a $26 million contract by the US Customs and Border Protection to install a multi-sensor system to monitor the U.S.-Mexico border.


According to a report in the Israeli financial daily Globes, Elbit will install an Integrated Fixed Towers (IFT) system in Arizona.
Elbit has been involved in a number of projects with US Customs regarding border security.


The IFT system is a command and control center with sensors that monitors the US-Mexico border and provides intelligence to agents patrolling on the ground.


“Elbit Systems of America is honored to have been selected by the CBP and the Tohono O’odham Nation to provide a solution to suit the needs of those living and working along the border in the Casa Grande Area of Responsibility. This project clearly demonstrates our company’s mission to provide innovative solutions that protect and save lives,” said Elbit Systems of America president and CEO Ranaan Horowitz, according to Globes.


