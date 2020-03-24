Israeli convicted in Thailand to complete his sentence in Israel

The process took more than a year, and the outbreak of coronavirus may have contributed to the outcome, but Israeli prisoner Nati Hadad, who was arrested and imprisoned in Thailand in July 2017 for operating an illegal medical clinic, and sentenced in 2018 to four years imprisonment, will be coming home to complete his sentence in an Israeli jail.Hadad appealed to President Reuven Rivlin just over a year ago to be allowed to leave Thailand and serve out the rest of his sentence in Israel. Rivlin consulted with MK Ayelet Shaked, who was justice minister at the time, and the two agreed to accede to Hadad's request pending approval by Thai authorities. There are precedents for such a move.Notorious drug trafficker Zeev Rosenstein was sentenced to twelve years in absentia in the United States, but after a special agreement between the governments of Israel and America, was extradited to the US, and then in a plea bargain agreement, that included a three year extension of his sentence, was repatriated to Israel to serve out his time.Another Israeli crime boss, Yitzhak Abergil, who was sentenced in the US for murder and lesser crimes, was likewise sentenced in absentia, extradited and repatriated after three years to serve out the remainder of his sentence in Israel.Rivlin appealed to King Vajiralongkorn of Thailand to permit Hadad to leave Thailand and to complete his sentence in Israel, and on Tuesday of this week permission was granted. Rivlin was quick to thank the king for his humane attitude. There are several other Israelis imprisoned in Thailand on charges of murder and drug offenses.This week, Rivlin received an appeal from the family of an Israeli prisoner in Bogota, Colombia to be moved temporarily to the home of a relative in Colombia because the unsanitary conditions of the prison are dangerous to his health.