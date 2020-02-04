The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli counter-drone company to provide system to FBI and US military

D-Fend Solutions to provide EnforceAir c-UAS system as core Radio Frequency system.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
FEBRUARY 4, 2020 14:51
An Iranian version of the American MQ-1 Predator drone is seen in Iran (photo credit: REUTERS)
An Iranian version of the American MQ-1 Predator drone is seen in Iran
(photo credit: REUTERS)
D-Fend Solutions, an Israeli counter-drone solution provider, has been selected by the United States’ Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) to provide the EnforceAir c-UAS system as the core Radio Frequency system to be integrated into a counter-drone system.
EnforceAir c-UAS is an advanced autonomous system that automatically and passively detects, locates and identifies rogue drones as well as mitigates risk by taking control over them and landing them safely at a predefined safe zone, applying a non-jamming & non-kinetic technology which does not require line-of-sight, making it ideal for all complex environments, whether urban or rural.
The company has been working for the past two years with the US Assistant Secretary of Defense Special Operations/Low-Intensity Conflict (ASD SO/LIC) Combating Terrorism Technical Support Office (CTTSO) to co-develop D-Fend’s EnforceAir advanced C-sUAS (Counter small Unmanned Aerial System) capabilities.
Over the course of 2019, EnforceAir was successfully deployed by more than twenty U.S DOD, DHS, and DOJ units and agencies against the growing threat of hostile commercial drones. Some of the agencies currently operating D-Fend's EnforceAir are the US Special Operations Forces, US Army, FBI, US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP), US Marshal Service and others.
“EnforceAir has demonstrated top C-sUAS performance, due to D-FEND’s continuous upgrades & spiral development based on direct feedback from small tactical team operators deployed OCONUS & CONUS” said Michael J. Trexler, ASD SOLIC CTTSO Tactical Ops Program Manager. “D-Fend increasingly plays a key role in our ongoing efforts to help keep our soldiers and country safe.”
According to the company, the DIU supported a number of Department of Defense (DOD) customers in evaluating component technology during Black Dart 2019-the largest DoD live-fly, live-fire counter UAS technology demonstration focused on rapid development and implementation of C-UAS technology from readily-available commercial and governmental products.
EnforceAir was selected from a field of 16 companies as “a best-in-its-class RF system for follow-up integration and operational assessment.” DIU further tested EnforceAir’s ability to integrate into a “system of systems” at a government test facility during a Counter Drone event in November.
Counter Drone test and evaluation events are designed to comprehensively assess c-UAS technologies, the company said in a statement, adding that the tests and evaluations allow the DoD to fully understand the complexity of designing, developing and fielding integrated system of systems for the problems posed by c-UAS.
“Being selected as the best RF solution by the DOD is a remarkable achievement for D-Fend” said Zohar Halachmi, Chairman & CEO of D-Fend. “We are proud to be a unique and essential part of a mission critical solution that protects US assets, troops and citizens.”
“D-Fend’s EnforceAir continues to demonstrate outstanding capabilities, surpassing all other c-UAS solutions.” said Greg Gudger, President & CEO of ELTA North America, the exclusive marketer of D-Fend Solutions in the US. “We are honored to officially represent D-Fend in the US and support the DOD’s efforts.”


Tags Israel drone Army
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu's Uganda visit represents Israel's growing ties with Africa By JPOST EDITORIAL
What happened that caused Netanyahu's annexation blunder? By YAAKOV KATZ
Micah Halpern The week of Kobe Bryant, impeachment and the Trump peace plan By MICAH HALPERN
Emily Schrader Women leaders absent from parties ahead of Israel's elections By EMILY SCHRADER
Ehud Olmert Peace plan unveiling: A little like a Purim party By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1 Iranian media: CIA agent behind Soleimani killing shot down in Afghanistan
The wreckage of an airplane is seen after a crash in Deh Yak district of Ghazni province, Afghanistan January 27, 2020.
2 Trump peace plan: Israeli control over settlements, Palestinian state
Construction near Efrat in the West Bank
3 This peace plan comes with a map, why is this significant? - analysis
The new Israeli-Palestinian border map
4 Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, UAE welcome Trump peace plan
Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud walks with US President Donald Trump during a reception ceremony in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 20, 2017
5 Trump to reveal ‘Deal of the Century’ map
US President Donald Trump welcomes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by