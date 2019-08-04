Israeli court authorizes to exhume body of girl murdered 37 years ago

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The Israeli court authorized the Israeli police to exhume the body of the late Nava Elimelech, who was murdered in 1982, from her grave for due to new findings in the the unsolved murder case that stirred the nation.



After re-examining the investigation file and the findings gathered over the years in the case of the murder of the late Nava Elimelech, the police decided to exhume the body of the late Nava from her grave in order to carry out several investigative actions.

תיעוד: שוטרי לה"ב 433 בבית העלמין חולון מוציאים את שרידי גופתה של נאווה אלימלך@daniel_elazar pic.twitter.com/Kk7UCxvf1N — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) August 4, 2019

The body was exhumed on Sunday in coordination with the deceased's family and it was transferred to the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Abu Kabir. The case contains a prohibition order that does not allow for the publication of further details or any information that might identify the suspects.Elimelech was 12 when she left her parents' home in Bat Yam to her friend's home on March 20, 1982. When she did not arrive at her destination, her family members began searching for her. Ten days after she disappeared, the Mediterranean sea emitted parts of her body. First, her head was found wrapped in a bag, followed by other bags. To this day it is unknown what really happened to the girl.A special investigative team was set up who for several months tried to find Elimelech's killer. The police did not have a lead to solve the mystery and finally in June 1983 the police announced that it had reached a dead end in the case.In 1998, Amos and Yehuda Shelef were arrested as suspects in the case, but these were released for lack of evidence. Later, it was argued that the motive may actually have been a terror attack. An Arab who was imprisoned claimed that his cellmate confessed to the murder, but he was released and reached Jordan before police investigators caught him, and he later died without being investigated.Tel Aviv District Commander during the murder, Avraham Turgeman, said in an interview to Maariv more than a year after the murder that "the Nava Elimelech case was exceptional on a global scale as well."

