The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli cyber firm Armis acquired for $1.1 billion by Insight Partners

Under the terms of the agreement, which is expected to close in February, Armis will continue to operate independently and be led by Israeli co-founders Yevgeny Dibrov and Nadir Izrael.

By EYTAN HALON  
JANUARY 7, 2020 08:32
(photo credit: HILA BAR DAVID)
(photo credit: HILA BAR DAVID)
American private equity firm Insight Partners has agreed to acquire Israeli-founded cybersecurity company Armis in a deal valued at $1.1 billion, the companies announced early Tuesday.
Under the terms of the agreement, which is expected to close in February, Armis will continue to operate independently and be led by Israeli co-founders Yevgeny Dibrov and Nadir Izrael.
Founded in 2015, Palo Alto-headquartered Armis offers a platform to manage cybersecurity risks faced by enterprises when adopting Internet of Things (IoT) devices. The platform identifies suspicious or malicious devices and quarantines them to protect critical information.
Malicious actors can target traditional equipment like laptops and smartphones, but also the growing presence of unmanaged smart devices including industrial robots and medical devices.
Software-focused Insight Partners will acquire the company in cash, the companies said, with participation from Alphabet's private equity firm CapitalG valued at $100m., and rollover from certain existing stockholders.
Seeking to deepen its presence in the Israeli ecosystem, Insight Partners opened an office in Tel Aviv in October 2019. Prior to the acquisition of Armis, the New York-headquartered venture capital firm - which manages over $20b. in assets - had invested over $700m. in Israeli companies.
"Insight is one of the most sophisticated software investors in the sector, and it is due to the depth of their domain expertise that they really understand the enterprise IoT device challenge we are looking to solve, and the size of the market opportunity," said Dibrov, who serves as chief executive of Armis.
"We considered growth rounds and strategic offers, but by partnering with Insight we have the best of both worlds - operational support and independence, both of which were important in our decision to take on a scaleup partner this early in our company journey."
By 2021, Armis reports, 90% of enterprise devices will be unmanaged and unsecured, thereby creating massive security gaps within businesses and organizations. A recent report by Finnish cybersecurity firm F-Secure revealed that attacks on such devices soared by 300% in 2019 alone.
"One of the biggest challenges keeping CIOs and CISOs up at night is how to secure the unmanaged devices proliferating through their businesses, from manufacturing floors to hospital rooms, from airports to boardrooms," said Izrael, the chief technology officer of Armis.
"These devices - capturing and creating business critical information, working on production lines, or administering patient care - have no protection and they need a security solution."
Following the acquisition, Insight founder Jeff Horing, managing director Teddi Wardi and Cyberstarts founder Gili Raanan will join Armis' board of directors.
"Armis is one of the most ground-breaking enterprise data-centric security solutions that is actively protecting modern businesses today," said Horing. "Armis has established themselves as the leader in the enterprise IoT security space, and we believe this team and their technology will continue to transform the way unmanaged devices are secured."


Tags cyber security israel cyber security economics
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Foreign Ministry shame By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Why does ‘The Second Israel’ adore Benjamin Netanyahu? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Say 'no' to antisemitism By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Haredi parties in Israeli politics By EHUD OLMERT
United Hatzalah founder Eli Beer Our responsibility to save the elderly of Israel By ELI BEER

Most Read

1 US assassinates Qasem Soleimani, Iran slams 'cowardly US bombing'
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
2 The Ottomans are back - what does that mean for Israel?
The Ottomans are back
3 Soleimani was a monster, wanted atomic cloud over Tel Aviv - German newspaper
Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander Qassem Soleimani (left) stands on the frontlines during an offensive operation against Islamic State in the town of Tal Ksaiba, in Iraq, in 2015
4 Soleimani's luck couldn't last; this time he met his end (obit-analysis)
Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander Qassem Soleimani (left) stands on the frontlines during an offensive operation against Islamic State in the town of Tal Ksaiba, in Iraq, in 2015
5 How will Iran retaliate for the assassination of Qasem Soleimani?
Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani (L) and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias, 2017.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by
We use both first party and third party cookies to provide tailored experiences throughout our website. You may read our privacy policy to learn more about it. By clicking "I Accept" you agree to the use of those cookies, as well as our privacy policies