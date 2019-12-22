The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli cybersecurity envoy trains with Indian counterparts

The Israeli companies presented solutions for the finance sector and critical infrastructure such as companies' computer systems, transport and energy services and government bodies.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 22, 2019 14:29
Israeli cybersecurity envoy in New Delhi, India (photo credit: ECONOMY MINISTRY)
Israeli cybersecurity envoy in New Delhi, India
(photo credit: ECONOMY MINISTRY)
An envoy of Israeli cybersecurity companies visited New Delhi to hold training and enrichment activities, and share knowledge with government and private entities from throughout India.
The activities were conducted in cooperation with Israel's Ministry of Economy and Industry, the Israel National Cyber Directorate and the Israel Export Institute (IEI).
The Israeli companies presented solutions for the finance sector and critical infrastructure such as companies' computer systems, transport and energy services and government bodies.
The visiting envoy included 12 leading cyber companies and representatives of the National Cyber Directorate and took part in a series of events, professional meetings and training workshops that were organized by the economic attaché in New Delhi of the Foreign Trade Administration at the Ministry of Economy and Industry.
Over 100 Indian participants from about 70 leading technology companies, research institutes and government and security bodies took part in the activities.
"The chain of professional commercial attachés of the Ministry of Economy throughout the world is the cutting edge of the government effort to encourage and increase the volume of Israeli exports," said Ohed Cohen, director of Foreign Trade Administration of the Ministry of Economy and Industry. "We are leading, within cooperation with other Israeli government officials, different activities in order to open the door for Israeli exporters and to create an effective and smart connection to world markets. The activity in India, that was the first of its type in this sector, is another example of the effectiveness of this cooperation and the way in which the chain of professional commercial attachés serves the industry and succeeds to make breakthroughs that strengthen the economy."
Furthermore, Yaara Sabzerou, the manager of IEI's Cyber Sector, noted that "as part of Israel's efforts to establish its status as a leader in the cyber sector, we are advancing CYBER EDGE, professional seminars in target markets.
"The seminar in India is the fifth seminar and is designed for decision makers on a national level and leaders in the market of the world of critical infrastructure," she continued. "The goal of the seminar is to build connections and improve the cooperation between leaders and people who work in cyber defense in the two countries alongside promoting the exports of Israeli cyber companies through sharing Israeli knowledge and unique experience in the cyber field. We in the IEI are working to help companies get to international markets and expand their activities. There's no doubt that participation in a seminar of this magnitude helps to open many doors and reveal our industry to large international companies and senior and significant levels."
Bilateral relations between India and Israel have strengthened in recent years, with cooperation increasing in agriculture, science, health, IT, telecommunications and more. The two nations see importance in cooperation in more fields, such as water technology. India is currently the second largest Asian trade partner with Israel after China.


Tags Israel india technology india israel relations trade cyber security
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Free Naama By JPOST EDITORIAL
The Bennett defense doctrine By YAAKOV KATZ
It’s hard to know how to define the 2010s, but OMG it's #2020 By LIAT COLLINS
Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: Solution for female urine incontinence By HILLEL FULD
Ruthie Blum Impeaching the United States electorate By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by