Israeli cybersecurity envoy trains with Indian counterparts

An envoy of Israeli cybersecurity companies visited New Delhi to hold training and enrichment activities, and share knowledge with government and private entities from throughout India.The activities were conducted in cooperation with Israel's Ministry of Economy and Industry, the Israel National Cyber Directorate and the Israel Export Institute (IEI). The Israeli companies presented solutions for the finance sector and critical infrastructure such as companies' computer systems, transport and energy services and government bodies.The visiting envoy included 12 leading cyber companies and representatives of the National Cyber Directorate and took part in a series of events, professional meetings and training workshops that were organized by the economic attaché in New Delhi of the Foreign Trade Administration at the Ministry of Economy and Industry.Over 100 Indian participants from about 70 leading technology companies, research institutes and government and security bodies took part in the activities."The chain of professional commercial attachés of the Ministry of Economy throughout the world is the cutting edge of the government effort to encourage and increase the volume of Israeli exports," said Ohed Cohen, director of Foreign Trade Administration of the Ministry of Economy and Industry. "We are leading, within cooperation with other Israeli government officials, different activities in order to open the door for Israeli exporters and to create an effective and smart connection to world markets. The activity in India, that was the first of its type in this sector, is another example of the effectiveness of this cooperation and the way in which the chain of professional commercial attachés serves the industry and succeeds to make breakthroughs that strengthen the economy."Furthermore, Yaara Sabzerou, the manager of IEI's Cyber Sector, noted that "as part of Israel's efforts to establish its status as a leader in the cyber sector, we are advancing CYBER EDGE, professional seminars in target markets."The seminar in India is the fifth seminar and is designed for decision makers on a national level and leaders in the market of the world of critical infrastructure," she continued. "The goal of the seminar is to build connections and improve the cooperation between leaders and people who work in cyber defense in the two countries alongside promoting the exports of Israeli cyber companies through sharing Israeli knowledge and unique experience in the cyber field. We in the IEI are working to help companies get to international markets and expand their activities. There's no doubt that participation in a seminar of this magnitude helps to open many doors and reveal our industry to large international companies and senior and significant levels."Bilateral relations between India and Israel have strengthened in recent years, with cooperation increasing in agriculture, science, health, IT, telecommunications and more. The two nations see importance in cooperation in more fields, such as water technology. India is currently the second largest Asian trade partner with Israel after China.