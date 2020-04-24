Israeli diagnosed with coronavirus returns from US, did not warn airline

An Israeli returning from the United States neglected to warn the airplane crew of his coronavirus diagnosis, later taking a flight with 50 other passengers, according to Channel 13.

Upon the Israeli's arrival in the United States, he received a positive coronavirus test result, later deciding to return to Israel without checking in with the relevant American and Israeli authorities. The Israeli man also received a message prior to his return flight to Israel regarding the proper protocols and guidelines in the event of a positive coronavirus diagnosis.

Ben-Gurion International Airport authorities were forced to heighten their routine cleaning and sterilizing protocols after it became clear that the passenger arrived to Israel with coronavirus.