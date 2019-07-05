Israeli diplomat elected to serve on UN Administrative and Budget Committee

Ambassador Danon [L] and Yaron Wax.
(photo credit: ISRAEL MISSION TO THE UN)
Israeli diplomat Yaron Wax was elected to serve as Rapporteur of the Fifth Committee and representative of Western European and Others Group of the UN this week, after efforts by Israel's mission to the UN.
The UN's Fifth Committee is responsible for the administration and budget of the organization. Israel is an important member of the committee and active in the development of medical assistance and equipping UN peacekeepers around the globe.
He follows fellow Israelis Ambassador Danny Danon, who in 2016 was elected to serve as Chairman of the UN Legal Committee, the first time in the history of the UN that an Israeli led a permanent committee, and diplomat Anat Fisher Tsin, who last month was elected to serve as Deputy Chairman of the UN's Economic and Financial Committee
Ambassador Danon congratulated Wax, saying "Yaron's election to the senior position joins the many achievements we have reached in recent years and demonstrates an expression of trust in Israel from dozens of countries around the world."
