Israeli doctors fly to Cyprus, save woman

The Israeli doctors stabilized the patient and transferred her to Israel where she is recovering.

October 8, 2019 06:32
Just seven hours after receiving an emergency distress call from Cyprus, a team of four Israeli heart specialists arrived at the Cypriot hospital with life-saving technology, The Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer announced on Facebook.

A 29-year-old woman from Nicosia, Cyprus was suffering childbirth-related cardiac issues and doctors at Nicosia Hospital were running out of time to save her life. They needed an Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) machine, which oxygenates a patient's blood outside of their body, allowing their heart and lungs to rest.

The Israeli doctors were able to stabilize the woman and transport her to The Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer where she is recovering in the Leviev Heart Center.


