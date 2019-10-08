Israeli doctors fly to Cyprus, save woman

Doctors treat a patient during a pilot of an Israeli-developed photodynamic therapy to kill prostate cancer tumors in patients, at an operating room in Ramat Aviv Medical Center's Urology department in Tel Aviv, Israel May 5, 2016. (photo credit: BAZ RATNER/REUTERS)

Just seven hours after receiving an emergency distress call from Cyprus, a team of four Israeli heart specialists arrived at the Cypriot hospital with life-saving technology, The Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer announced on Facebook.



A 29-year-old woman from Nicosia, Cyprus was suffering childbirth-related cardiac issues and doctors at Nicosia Hospital were running out of time to save her life. They needed an Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) machine, which oxygenates a patient's blood outside of their body, allowing their heart and lungs to rest.

The Israeli doctors were able to stabilize the woman and transport her to The Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer where she is recovering in the Leviev Heart Center.

