Israeli embassy in Athens to Netanyahu: Welcome, we need a budget

The Israeli Embassy in Athens has welcomed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Greece by slamming him for not approving a budget allowing them to function. Posting to the Embassy's Facebook page, staff said: "We wish to remind you that the Athens Embassy, like roughly a hundred embassies around the world... have been functioning for a long time without a budget." "We call upon you, as you promised us a year ago, to intervene and stop the behavior of the Treasury, which is almost abusive," they wrote. Roughly 40 Israeli embassies around the world, from Japan to Chile, placed texts on their social media pages slamming the Prime Minister for not approving their budgets.