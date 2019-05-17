Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

Israeli emissaries use sign language to make Eurovision accessible

Jewish Agency emissaries produce a video in which they translate the Israeli 2019 Eurovision song into sign language.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
May 18, 2019 18:05
Kobi Marimi. (photo credit: RONEN AKERMAN)

 
How would Israel's 2019 Eurovision song "Home" be explained in Sign language?

Called "See the Sounds," Israel emissaries from the Jewish Agency produced a music video in which they use sign language to translate Kobi Marimi's lyrics, the Jewish Agency reported.

“Through the 'See the Sounds' innovative project, we made a unique moment in Israeli culture accessible to the deaf and hard of hearing across the world,” said Jewish Agency Head Isaac Herzog.

The live airing of the 2019 Eurovision contest is coupled with sign language translation provided on the spot by Sign Now Team, Eurovoix reported citing Kan.

While not very well known, there is a sign-language history of the Eurovision contest. Sign-language interpreter Tommy Krangh from Sweden become viral in 2015, when he used body language to convey songs, the BBC reported.



 


