The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli entrepreneurs race to protect potential coronavirus solutions

Ehrlich & Fenster Patent and Trademark Attorneys has filed approximately 30 patent applications for coronavirus-related technologies, from dozens of Israeli entrepreneurs.

By EYTAN HALON  
MARCH 18, 2020 19:58
Dr. Gal Ehrlich (photo credit: PR)
Dr. Gal Ehrlich
(photo credit: PR)
As the novel coronavirus outbreak continues to spread, the race to protect potential solutions for the pandemic is heating up.
While moving to secure intellectual property rights inevitably takes place quietly behind the scenes, out of the public eye and the noise of the laboratory or workshop, the sector is currently "bubbling" with activity.
"Whoever finds the vaccine or a treatment for the coronavirus, or whoever finds a quick way to diagnose, will want to enjoy the revenues that is likely to emanate from such technology," Dr. Gal Ehrlich, founder and managing director of Ehrlich & Fenster Patent and Trademark Attorneys, told The Jerusalem Post. "Since the virus is here to stay, at least for many seasons, these technologies may have a lot of value."
In recent weeks, Ehrlich's firm - the largest patent attorney office in Israel - has filed approximately 30 patent applications for coronavirus-related technologies, as dozens of Israeli entrepreneurs race to contribute to the battle against the pandemic. A similar process is happening in patent attorney offices worldwide.
"Many of our clients have reason to believe that their technology may be efficient in treating coronavirus. Many of them have started, and some have already succeeded, to raise money based on such filings," said Ehrlich, who heads an office of about 160 employees, with one-third holding a PhD in one or more scientific and technology-related disciplines. 
Solutions requiring protection, he added, range from diagnostic technologies for the identification of coronavirus to anti-viral treatments and immune modulators.
"From an intellectual property perspective, the coronavirus crisis very much resembles the SARS outbreak," Ehrlich said. "The only difference, it seems, is that SARS went away within a few months and this seems to be accompanying humankind for some time to come."
Due to the high costs of drug development, a monopoly is critical. Accordingly, Ehrlich says, protecting technologies is a critical first step for any developer seeking to raise money. Where suitable, development can be re-purposed to treating the novel coronavirus, like Israel’s MIGAL – Galilee Research Institute.
If sufficient funds are allocated to accelerating the intellectual property process worldwide, patents could be issued within one year.
"In order to develop a treatment or vaccine, you need money. Israeli start-ups don’t have money to do such a diversion. To do that, either you do it with own funds or by raising money. In any case, you first have to file for a patent," Ehrlich said, adding that his firm offers clients a discount to encourage them to file patents related to the coronavirus.
"Anyone who has a technology which can be re-purposed should first secure intellectual property rights, then raise money and immediately start to develop in the new coronavirus direction, in order to reduce misery for humankind."


Tags technology innovation Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Life in Israel under the coronavirus By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Coronavirus: Fill the communal void while flattening the curve – opinion By GIL TROY
Micah Halpern Everyone’s become an epidemiologist in the coronavirus outbreak By MICAH HALPERN
Emily Schrader China is no role model for coronavirus containment - or anything else By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef The battle for the legitimization of the Joint List By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
2 Can Ibuprofen aggravate coronavirus? French health minister says yes
A pile of 200mg generic ibuprofen tablets.
3 Coronavirus: With only around 300 cases, why is Israel in near-lockdown?
A PASSENGER at Ben-Gurion Airport heads home to quarantine.
4 427 Israelis with coronavirus, cannot leave homes unless ‘necessary’
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen addressing the State of Israel with updates to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
5 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by