Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Jordan warns against status quo change on Temple Mount

Amman summons Israeli ambassador to protest Erdan comments that Jews should have right to pray at site.

By
August 18, 2019 18:04
1 minute read.
Tourists look at the Dome of the Rock, located in Jerusalem's Old City on the compound known to Musl

Tourists look at the Dome of the Rock, located in Jerusalem's Old City on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount. (photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)

Jordan's foreign Ministry summoned Israel's Ambassador Amir Weissbrod on Sunday to warn against what it said were Israeli efforts to alter the status quo on the Temple Mount.

The move followed the riots on the Temple Mount last Sunday on Tisha Be'av - which coincided with the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha – when Jews attempted to go the site on the day commemorating the destruction of both ancient temples.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi tweeted that his ministry  “reiterated” to Weissbrod “Jordan's condemnation of the Israeli violations in the Al-Aqsa Mosque and calls for an immediate cessation of provocative practices in Al-Haram Al-Sharif [Temple Mount] that exacerbate the conflict and constitute a clear violation of international law.”

An Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman confirmed that Weissbrod was summoned to ministry,  but would provide no more details.

According to Kan Bet Radio,  the Jordanian Foreign Ministry asked Weissbrod to send a firm message to Jerusalem to stop “Israeli violations” in the mosque, and to stop trying to change the status quo.

“I think there is  an injustice in the status quo that has existed since ’67,” Erdan said last Tuesday in a radio interview.  “We need to work to change it so in the future Jews, with God's help, can pray at the Temple Mount.”


Related Content

August 18, 2019
Jerusalem municipality approves Knesset expansion plans

By EYTAN HALON

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings