The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

WhatsApp flaw threatening group chats identified by Israeli experts

Check Point said its findings were disclosed on August 28 to WhatsApp, which quickly developed a fix to resolve the issue.

By EYTAN HALON  
DECEMBER 17, 2019 13:52
Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Whatsapp logo in this picture illustration (photo credit: REUTERS)
Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Whatsapp logo in this picture illustration
(photo credit: REUTERS)
A flaw enabling malicious actors to permanently crash group chats on popular messaging platform WhatsApp Messenger was revealed by researchers at Israeli cybersecurity company Check Point Software Technologies on Tuesday.
The vulnerability, discovered by the company's threat intelligence arm Check Point Research, allowed attackers to deliver a malicious chat message that would crash the smartphone app for all group members. To regain use of the app, users would need to uninstall and reinstall it, and permanently delete the group containing the message.
WhatsApp, a subsidiary of Facebook, has 1.5 billion users and over one billion groups - which can each contain up to 256 users. More than 65 billion messages are sent daily via the free platform.
Malicious actors seeking to target WhatsApp would need to be a member of the target group. To permanently crash the group, attackers needed to use WhatsApp Web and their web browser's debugging tool to edit specific message parameters and send the edited text to the group, causing a crash loop for members and denying access to all WhatsApp functions.
"Because WhatsApp is one of the world’s leading communication channels for consumers, businesses and government agencies, the ability to stop people using WhatsApp and delete valuable information from group chats is a powerful weapon for bad actors," said Check Point Head of Product Vulnerability Research Oded Vanunu. "All WhatsApp users should update to the latest version of the app to protect themselves against this possible attack."
Researchers identified the vulnerability by inspecting communications between WhatsApp and WhatsApp Web, the desktop version of the platform which mirrors messages sent and received from the user's phone. The communications enabled researchers to track parameters used by the app and manipulate them.
Check Point said its findings were disclosed on August 28 to WhatsApp, which quickly developed a fix to resolve the issue.
"WhatsApp greatly values the work of the technology community to help us maintain strong security for our users globally," said WhatsApp engineering manager Ehren Kret.
"Thanks to the responsible submission from Check Point to our bug bounty program, we quickly resolved this issue for all WhatsApp apps in mid-September. We have also recently added new controls to prevent people from being added to unwanted groups to avoid communication with untrusted parties all together."
In November, WhatsApp rolled out a new privacy setting enabling users to decide who can add them to groups. Rather than being automatically added to groups, users can opt to receive a private invite through an individual chat, giving the choice of whether or not to join.


Tags Israel WhatsApp hack
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Iran’s cover up By JPOST EDITORIAL
Isaac Herzog The French parliament’s much needed moral clarity on antisemitism By ISAAC HERZOG
Shmuley Boteach As Jews are gunned down in New Jersey, Cory Booker tours Iowa’s cornfields By SHMULEY BOTEACH
YEDIDIA Z. STERN Only the voters can put a prime minister out to pasture By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Moshe Dann The EU’s proxy war against Israel By MOSHE DANN

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by