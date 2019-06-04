Israeli film 'When the Smoke Clears' available on Amazon Prime

When the Smoke Clears: A Story of Brotherhood, Resilience and Hope .
(photo credit: IMAGINATION PRODUCTIONS)
The Israeli film When the Smoke Clears, which delves into the affects of war on the minds of young soldiers, is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime.
When the Smoke Clears: A Story of Brotherhood, Resilience, and Hope, is a documentary, telling the moving account of three young IDF soldiers, who, after encountering psychological and physical wounds, manage to find contentment and optimism while reintegrating into normal, civilian life.
The film was featured in 14 film festivals and won the "Best Documentary Feature" at the 2018 San Diego GI Film Festival.
Rebecca Shore, who produced, directed and wrote the film, based the story on three young men: Gil, Ofer, and Elad.
These IDF combatant soldiers experience the depths of anguish and pain while doing their national service and through empathizing with others also in need manage to overcome their trauma and find a deeper level of inner peace.
Even though they have gone through the bleakest period in their lives, they are able to stay optimistic and positive by finding a way to perceive themselves as heroes, both on and off the front line.
Shore, from Imagination Productions, has written and directed several productions reflecting on Israeli society, including Israel Inside: How a Small Nation Makes a Big Difference
; the Netflix film Beneath the Helmet: From High School to the Home Front
; Mekonen: The Journey of an African Jew
; and Hummus! The Movie
.
