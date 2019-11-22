NYC Conference
Israeli firm acquires Derek Jeter's Players' Tribune for undisclosed sum

The Tel Aviv-headquartered company will add The Players Tribune, founded by former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter, to its growing portfolio of publications.

Miami Marlins chief executive officer Derek Jeter addresses the media prior to the game between the Miami Marlins and the Atlanta Braves at Marlins Park (photo credit: JASEN VINLOVE-USA TODAY SPORTS / VIA REUTERS)
Miami Marlins chief executive officer Derek Jeter addresses the media prior to the game between the Miami Marlins and the Atlanta Braves at Marlins Park
(photo credit: JASEN VINLOVE-USA TODAY SPORTS / VIA REUTERS)
Digital publishing platform Minute Media will acquire athlete-led content platform The Players' Tribune for an undisclosed amount, the companies announced on Thursday.
The Tel Aviv-headquartered company will add The Players Tribune, founded by former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter, to its growing portfolio of publications. The transaction is expected to be finalized by the end of the year.
Launched in 2014, The Players' Tribune publishes first-person stories and insights from professional athletes. The platform has been used by leading athletes to publish major career-related and personal announcements, including Kobe Bryant's decision to retire.
“When we led this category of athlete-driven stories five years ago, we couldn’t imagine The Players’ Tribune would transform the landscape the way it did," said Jeter in an editorial published on the website.
"Our vision has always been to give athletes the tools they need to tell their story in their own words, and bring fans closer to the games they love. After a lot of thought and discussion, we’ve found the right partner to allow us to do that in more countries around the world."
The acquisition of The Players' Tribune represents Minute Media's third and largest to date, and the publication joins its growing portfolio including The Big Lead, 12up, 90min, DBLTAP, and a partnership with FanDuel offering fantasy and sports betting expertise.
The Players' Tribune will continue to operate independently following the acquisition but gain access to Minute Media's publishing platform and audience development tools. Jeter, the CEO and part-owner of the Miami Marlins, will remain an active member of the platform as its founder and join Minute Media's board of directors.
"The Players’ Tribune represents one of the most dynamic sports digital media brands in the world. Adding the brand’s athlete community, authentic storytelling and premium content offering to our portfolio is an incredible asset," said Minute Media founder and CEO Asaf Peled.
"Our goal at Minute Media is to strengthen this established brand position and accelerate the vision of becoming the world’s leading global athlete-driven platform. While we continue to seek out premium content brands across sports and lifestyle, we’ve identified those with potential to scale globally and those that have developed significant loyalty and trust in their audience, of which the Player’s Tribune is a premier example."


