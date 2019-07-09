Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Israeli flag waves over New York Stock Exchange as Finance Minister Kahlon visits

"This is the strongest expression of confidence in Israel's economy," Finance Minister Kahlon said.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
July 9, 2019 14:48
Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon speaks during a ceremony

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon speaks during a ceremony whereby Amir Yaron is sworn in as Bank of Israel governor by President Reuven Rivlin, in the presence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in Jerusalem December 24, 2018.

 
 Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon visited the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. As Kahlon finished his meetings in New York, he posted a video summarizing his trip on Twitter. 

He showed that the Israeli flag was hung outside and in the building of stock exchange in lower Manhattan to welcome the Israeli delegation. Israeli Securities Authority Anat Guetta is also expected to visit the stock exchange soon. 


"This is the strongest expression of confidence in Israel's economy," Kahlon said proudly to Israel Hayom.  "The understandings we reached are a message to the New York Stock Market and the hi-tech market, which is desperate for investment." Kahlon referred to the agreement Kahlon made to work together with the  New York Stock Exchange.

