Israeli flag waves over New York Stock Exchange as Finance Minister Kahlon visits

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon speaks during a ceremony whereby Amir Yaron is sworn in as Bank of Israel governor by President Reuven Rivlin, in the presence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in Jerusalem December 24, 2018.
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon visited the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. As Kahlon finished his meetings in New York, he posted a video summarizing his trip on Twitter.
He showed that the Israeli flag was hung outside and in the building of stock exchange in lower Manhattan to welcome the Israeli delegation. Israeli Securities Authority Anat Guetta is also expected to visit the stock exchange soon.
"This is the strongest expression of confidence in Israel's economy," Kahlon said proudly to Israel Hayom. "The understandings we reached are a message to the New York Stock Market and the hi-tech market, which is desperate for investment." Kahlon referred to the agreement Kahlon made to work together with the New York Stock Exchange.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>