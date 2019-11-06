Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Israeli government allocates millions in advocacy videos against BDS

The funds are going to be used to produce “dozens of viral videos” and promote them on social media.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 6, 2019 10:16
1 minute read.
BDS

BDS. (photo credit: WIKIPEDIA)

The Ministry for Strategic Affairs announced Wednesday that it would fund advocacy organizations active in the fight against the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement. The funds are going to be used to produce “dozens of viral videos” and promote them on social media. 

According to a statement, the ministry has allocated two million NIS (about $273,000) for Israeli organizations.

The move is part of a program launched last year to financially back pro-Israel organizations. A total of six million NIS ($1,718,000) for such organizations active in supporting Jerusalem on social media around the world will be approved soon.

“This is another important step to assist Israeli advocacy in the world,” Minister for Strategic Affairs Gilad Erdan commented. “We will continue to present the just truth about Israel and fight the lies and incitement of BDS organizations.”

The ministry stated a two-folded purpose for the funds: solving the problem of the poverty of contents presenting the true face of the State of Israel around the world and of the economic inability of pro-Israeli organizations to promote their content on social networks.

Videos are going to be produced in several languages, such as English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, German, Dutch, Danish, Swedish, Norwegian and Italian.

The program is also expected to help to recruit more pro-Israel activists to combat delegitimization of the country.

 


