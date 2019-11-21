Israeli guitarist Ori Naftaly’s band Southern Avenue nominated for Grammy

Southern Avenue, a Memphis-bases soul/blues/R&B band led by Israeli guitarist Ori Naftaly, was nominated for a Grammy Award for its second album, Keep On.Announced on Wednesday, other nominees for Best Contemporary Blues Album include Gary Clark Jr., Larkin Poe, Robert Randolph and Sugaray Rayford.The 31-year-old Naftaly founded the band in 2016 with Memphis-born, gospel-trained, church-bred vocalist Tierinii Jackson and her younger drummer sister, Tikyra.“We are all shocked. It feels amazing to be recognized by the industry and having people like what we do. I’m thankful for the opportunity and going to represent my country in the best way I can,” Naftaly told The Jerusalem Post Wednesday.”Southern Avenue has spent the last three years touring constantly throughout the US and Europe. They recently finished an extensive tour with the Tedeschi Trucks Band.Another Israeli, jazz clarinetist Anat Cohen, was also nominated for a Grammy for Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album for Triple Helix by the Anat Cohen Tentet.The Grammys will be handed out on January 26 in Los Angeles.