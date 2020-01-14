Israeli hi-tech exits surge to decade high of $21.7b. in 2019

Israeli hi-tech companies secured "exits" worth $21.7 billion in 2019, surging to a new decade high, according to a report published Tuesday by IVC Research Center and law firm Meitar Liquornik Geva Leshem Tal.A total of 138 exits - IPOs, mergers and acquisitions, and private-equity buyouts - were recorded during 2019, a significant increase compared to 122 exits worth $12.6b. announced in 2018. Between 2010 and 2019, public and private hi-tech companies concluded some 1,210 deals, worth a total value of $111b., the report stated. The full-year transaction value constitutes a decade high, the authors of the report said, excluding the $15.3b. acquisition secured by Mobileye in 2017 - an exceptional transaction skewing annual comparisons.The acquisition of Mellanox by Nvidia, still subject to closing, accounted for $6.9b. of the transaction total in 2019. Three other deals exceeded $1b.: Intel's $2b. acquisition of Habana Labs, Salesforce's $1.35b. purchase of Click Software for $1.35b. and Baring Private Equity's $1.2b. acquisition of Lumenis. The largest ever Israeli private-to-private merger, completed by content platforms Taboola and Outbrain, was also recorded last year.During the past decade, Intel was the leading acquiring company, purchasing 10 Israeli firms for $17.72b. Cisco acquired four companies for $6.09b. and Covidien/Medtronic purchased eight companies for $3.42 billion. Google acquired some 12 companies, amounting to $1.77b. in total."I am very optimistic with respect to the Israeli tech ecosystem in general - the world is moving constantly in a more technological way," Adv. Mike Rimon, a partner at Meitar Liquornik Geva Leshem Tal, told The Jerusalem Post. "Because we have very strong fundamentals of a true technology hub, we will be more and more significant in the world scene."Private companies also set a new record for exits exceeding $100m. in 2019, securing a total of 26 deals, compared to only 14 deals in 2018 and 18 in 2017. At the other end of the spectrum, a decline in the number of deals below $20m. was recorded in 2019, decreasing from 70 deals in 2018 to 66 in 2019, reflecting a trend of rising private company valuations."We came to the conclusion that the last decade was a decade of growth," said Adv. Shira Azran Lahat, a partner in Meitar's Corporate and Securities Group, citing the decline in lower-value exits and companies being sold for greater amounts."We see more experienced founders – what we call serial founders. They come with more experience for forming a company. Another factor that contributes to the growth of this industry is the fact that there is a lot of capital available. We see more and more foreign venture capitals, mostly from the US. They are financial investors who will invest in a company's growth and hope for a higher exit when they sell it."The past year represented the most prolific year for venture capital funds to date. A dramatic increase in the volume of venture-backed deals was witnessed, totaling $7.1b. in 2019, compared to $2.7b. in 2018.According to the report, there was also a continued increase in the total amount of investments exceeding $30m., with 68 investments amounting to $5.15b. in 2019, compared to 64 investments totaling $3.35b. in 2018. Assuming investments exceeding $30m. represent companies valued at over $100m., such firms represent the pipeline of future high valuation deals, with investors betting on exits starting at $500m."We see companies with very high valuations but not a corresponding number of exits. We won’t see 70 transactions of over $1b. but we’ll still see exits, and probably an increasing number. We’ll see more significant buyouts, like the Armis transaction two weeks ago."Similar to 2018, American companies were behind approximately 80% of the value of all merger and acquisition deals in 2018. Israeli-led deals remained modest and stable, representing 6% of transaction value in 2019. Chinese acquirers were insignificant players in terms of the value of deals, the report stated, leading mergers and acquisitions worth approximately 1% of the annual transaction total.Only four Israeli companies completed IPOs in the United States in 2019, despite the rising number of growth companies, demonstrating that IPOs on major US stock exchanges currently do not represent a common path to liquidity.