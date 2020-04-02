The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli hi-tech to receive NIS 650 million 'first aid' injection

"It is well understood, even by the Finance Ministry, that the hi-tech industry in Israel holds the key to pulling us out of the economic crisis following the coronavirus pandemic."

By EYTAN HALON  
APRIL 2, 2020 12:21
Firas Jabbour (C), founder and CEO of start-up Edunation, a social-learning platform, meets with his team at their offices in Nazareth, Israel (photo credit: REUTERS/NIR ELIAS)
Firas Jabbour (C), founder and CEO of start-up Edunation, a social-learning platform, meets with his team at their offices in Nazareth, Israel
(photo credit: REUTERS/NIR ELIAS)
The Israel Innovation Authority (IIA) will inject NIS 650 million (approx. $180m.) into the Israeli hi-tech sector, including funds dedicated to researchers combating the coronavirus, after the Finance Ministry released funds frozen since the start of the year.
A total of NIS 600m. ($165m.) will be transferred to companies that have applied for R&D funding assistance from the IIA since the beginning of the year. A further NIS 50m. ($14m.) will be paid to companies working on coronavirus-related technologies.
Some 1,161 applications for funding have been submitted to the IIA since the start of 2020, but have not yet been reviewed due to the current absence of a government budget. The IIA says it will implement a fast-track procedure to review the applications prior to next week's Passover holiday.
"It is well understood, even by the Finance Ministry, that the hi-tech industry in Israel holds the key to pulling us out of the economic crisis following the coronavirus pandemic," said authority CEO Aharon Aharon.
"The high-tech industry is mainly based on private capital. Past experience shows that this funding source dwindles in times of crisis," he said. "It is the government's role, via the Israel Innovation Authority, to increase project funding at this time and allow good companies to successfully weather this crisis."
During the crisis, the IIA said, it is working to increase flexibility in response to company cash flow requirements, and reducing response time for R&D funding proposals.
On March 18, the IIA, the Health Ministry and the Headquarters for the National Digital Israel Initiative promised financial support worth NIS 50m. ($14m.) to Israeli start-ups advancing solutions to combat the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, offering to fund the majority of development expenses for companies with “breakthrough technologies.”
Since the joint call for proposals, the IIA has received over 400 applications from start-ups requesting a total sum of NIS 750m. ($207m.). The IIA said it is now working to expedite evaluations and decisions within a "short and focused time-frame."
Breakthrough technologies with potential for an “exceptional impact” on healthcare systems or public health will be eligible for support ranging from 60-75% of their R&D expenditure. Other selected solutions will receive funding valued at between 20-50% of their R&D outlay.


Tags hi-tech coronavirus outbreak Coronavirus in Israel coronavirus lockdown
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Coronavirus: Sow hope, not only fear By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef The approaching unity government: a lesser evil By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gil Troy Benny Gantz: The sorcerer’s apprentice By GIL TROY
Seth Frantzman Iran is ramping up threats to US in Iraq By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Ksenia Svetlova Strengthening international systems, lesson learned from coronavirus By KSENIA SVETLOVA

Most Read

1 Italian nurse with coronavirus commits suicide fearing to infect others
Medical staff wearing protective masks, glasses and suits treat a patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in an intensive care unit at the Oglio Po hospital in Cremona, Italy March 19, 2020
2 Israeli doctor in Italy: No. of patients rises but we get to everyone
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
3 NYC mayor to synagogues: Close for coronavirus or be shut down permanently
BILL DE BLASIO
4 Why do some Christians believe coronavirus is an apocalyptic prophecy?
Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, an 1887 painting by Viktor Vasnetsov. From left to right are Death, Famine, War, and Conquest; the Lamb is at the top.
5 Spread of COVID-19 begins to show pattern of 4-8 week eruption cycle
A medical employee presents a smear taken at a special corona test center for public service employees such as police officers, nurses and firefighters during a media presentation as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Munich, Germany, March 23, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by