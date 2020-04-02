Israeli hi-tech to receive NIS 650 million 'first aid' injection

The Israel Innovation Authority (IIA) will inject NIS 650 million (approx. $180m.) into the Israeli hi-tech sector, including funds dedicated to researchers combating the coronavirus, after the Finance Ministry released funds frozen since the start of the year.

A total of NIS 600m. ($165m.) will be transferred to companies that have applied for R&D funding assistance from the IIA since the beginning of the year. A further NIS 50m. ($14m.) will be paid to companies working on coronavirus-related technologies.

Some 1,161 applications for funding have been submitted to the IIA since the start of 2020, but have not yet been reviewed due to the current absence of a government budget. The IIA says it will implement a fast-track procedure to review the applications prior to next week's Passover holiday.

"It is well understood, even by the Finance Ministry, that the hi-tech industry in Israel holds the key to pulling us out of the economic crisis following the coronavirus pandemic," said authority CEO Aharon Aharon.

"The high-tech industry is mainly based on private capital. Past experience shows that this funding source dwindles in times of crisis," he said. "It is the government's role, via the Israel Innovation Authority, to increase project funding at this time and allow good companies to successfully weather this crisis."

During the crisis, the IIA said, it is working to increase flexibility in response to company cash flow requirements, and reducing response time for R&D funding proposals.

On March 18, the IIA, the Health Ministry and the Headquarters for the National Digital Israel Initiative promised financial support worth NIS 50m. ($14m.) to Israeli start-ups advancing solutions to combat the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, offering to fund the majority of development expenses for companies with “breakthrough technologies.”

Since the joint call for proposals, the IIA has received over 400 applications from start-ups requesting a total sum of NIS 750m. ($207m.). The IIA said it is now working to expedite evaluations and decisions within a "short and focused time-frame."

Breakthrough technologies with potential for an “exceptional impact” on healthcare systems or public health will be eligible for support ranging from 60-75% of their R&D expenditure. Other selected solutions will receive funding valued at between 20-50% of their R&D outlay.