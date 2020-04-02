Israeli high school finals to take place in emergency format

The Israeli "bagrut," or the matriculation exams high school students take, will take place in an emergency format due to the coronavirus pandemic.This, according to the Education Ministry, is due to the uncertainty as to whether educational institutions will be reopening after the Passover holiday.the Education Ministry has decided to implement the latter for the time being.The Education Ministry announced that it would be releasing an updated list of exam times in the week leading up to Passover."The goal of the Education Ministry management is clear: 2020 high school graduates will complete their matriculation certificate this year," the Education Ministry said in a statement. The ministry further clarified that it will be offering the usual amenities, including the option for second-chance exams, "marathons" of practice and studying for the exams, expanded distanced learning, and assistance will be offered to disadvantaged communities, including students in distress, in special education and those that have made aliyah."As we said along the way, we are prepared for every scenario, for deterioration or improvement," said Education Minister Rafi Peretz. "As part of the new preparations, we are prepared to hold the bagrut exams in a variety of scenarios... We built a graded system of relief due to the situation."Education Ministry Director Shmuel Abuav said that the Education Ministry "is maintaining its principles and vision, and we are doing everything necessary so that despite the outbreak of the coronavirus, no student in Israel will be harmed."Omri Ron contributed to this report.If everything returns to normal after the Passover holiday, the exams will have multiple students with updated times, required exams being moved to July. However, if there is still the current uncertainty regarding the return of educational facilities, the number of students being examined at one time will be cut down significantly while the freedom of choice regarding exam times will be expanded. Students will not be examined in more than five bagruyot, rather than the permitted seven exams in the usual format.Due to the uncertainty leading into the Passover holiday