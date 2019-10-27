Israeli journalist attacked by haredi youths near Haifa

Israel Hayom reporter Daniel Siryoti was attacked by haredi youth in Kiryat Ata, near Haifa, on Saturday. Siryoti suffered a concussion, stab wounds and several broken teeth as a result of the attack, Israel Hayom reported on Sunday.



"I was on my way to schedule an interview with the family of a victim of a car accident, when a group of young haredim noticed a journalist sticker on my car. They asked if I was a journalist, started cursing me, they said we're all traitors, Leftists," Siryoti recounted the events.

Siryoti claimed that one of the youths "arrived on an electric bike and tried to block my way," he added that "I felt a punch to the face while sitting in my car. I got out. There were 6-7 guys around me that started hitting me. One pulled out a pocket knife and tried to stab me in the stomach. I defended myself and he stabbed my finger. They hit my face, broke my teeth. One of them arrived with a spike and they yelled 'Stab him, stab him.'"Two people who passed by saw Siryoti and immediately came to his help. "A woman jumped in front of me and told them that they would have to go through her if they want to stab me. I don't know her. The police told me they know who she is because she's the one who called them. The woman and another person managed to get me in my car, bleeding, swollen and with missing teeth," Siryoti further claimed.Siryoti was taken to the Rambam hospital in Haifa where he was diagnosed with a light concussion and severe bruises. "I lost six teeth and my body hurts. I'm lucky I was able to shield myself from getting stabbed in the stomach," he concluded.Police forces began investigating the scene to identify the attackers.

