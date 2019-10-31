Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Israeli judge halts auction of 11-year-old Holocaust victim’s letter

The injunction from the Tel Aviv District Court halted the sale of all the letters.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA
October 31, 2019 04:25
1 minute read.
Israeli judge halts auction of 11-year-old Holocaust victim’s letter

SERBIA’S PRESIDENT Tomislav Nikolic looks at pictures of Jews killed in the Holocaust during a visit to Yad Vashem in Jerusalem. (photo credit: REUTERS)

A court in Israel has blocked the sale of a letter written by an 11-year-old Polish girl who was killed in the Holocaust following a protest by family members.

Five letters, including the one by Rachel Mintz, were to be auctioned Tuesday at the Dynasty Auction House in Jerusalem. They were written by children in Poland to counterparts in prestate Israel before the outbreak of World War II.

The injunction from the Tel Aviv District Court halted the sale of all the letters.



Rachel’s letter described life in Poland in 1937 and talked about her desire to immigrate to Israel, according to The Times of Israel.



The seller is identified as Israeli businessman Dudi Zilbershlag, Haaretz reported. Zilbershlag, who said he bought the letters at the Jaffa Flea Market, is a member of the Yad Vashem Holocaust museum council. He had declined a request to give Rachel’s letter to her family or the Yad Vashem archive, saying it would cause him “irreparable” financial harm, The Times of Israel reported.



The starting bid for the letters was set at $400, according to Haaretz, and the auction house had offered to sell the letter to the family for $10,000, according to The Times of Israel.



“It is morally unacceptable and highly distasteful that anyone should trade in personal items, artifacts or documents of Holocaust victims or from the Holocaust era,” Yad Vashem said in a statement.


Related Content

October 31, 2019
Brazilian soccer legends beat Israeli greats in Haifa ‘peace match’

By MARCUS GILBAN/JTA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings