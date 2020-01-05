Israeli kids under the age of six compete in national chess tournament

The U-6 Israeli Chess Championship was held last week in Rishon Lezion.The competition, which has been held every year since 2008, invites children under the age of six to compete annually against other top Israeli youths, to encourage competition and the growth of chess throughout Israel. It is estimated that as of 2020, more than 10,000 Israeli children in kindergarten and first grade study or play chess in some capacity.This year, 64 competitors took part in the U-6 tournament.Noam Sasson topped the boys' division and Esther Glamidi won for the girls side. Both are members of the same chess club. Sasson also won the U-6 National "Maccabim" Championship the day before in Savyon.Lior Eisenberg, Chess for All Club manager and coach, explained that playing chess develops brain activity, strategic prowess and encourages high-level competition between children at young age.He added that it is not easy to bring children up to this level so early on in life, however, Israel is innovative in the ways they bring children together. So far, the initiatives have been successful, he said, and he expects 2020 to be another bright year for Israeli youth who play chess.