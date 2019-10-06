Israeli love for Celine Dion grows

With Celine Dion’s debut show in Israel on August 4th nearly sold out, a second show has been added on August 5 at the same venue, Park Hayarkon.



The French-Canadian superstar will be coming to Israel as part of her Courage World Tour (named after her new album).

The shows will have full seating, without standing room tickets, and is limited to 20,000 attendance.Tickets went on sale on Sunday at 12 noon.www.eventim.co.il or *9066

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });