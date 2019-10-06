Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Israeli love for Celine Dion grows

French-Canadian superstar adds second show in Tel Aviv next August after ticket rush for first concert.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 6, 2019 14:52
Celine Dion. (photo credit: Courtesy)

With Celine Dion’s debut show in Israel on August 4th nearly sold out, a second show has been added on August 5 at the same venue, Park Hayarkon.

The French-Canadian superstar will be coming to Israel as part of her Courage World Tour (named after her new album).

The shows will have full seating, without standing room tickets, and is limited to 20,000 attendance.

Tickets went on sale on Sunday at 12 noon.

www.eventim.co.il or  *9066


