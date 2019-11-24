Israeli man allegedly killed in Mexico by American citizen

Mexican police detained an American citizen on suspicion of killing his Israeli roommate in Mexico, Channel 12 reported on Sunday. According to the reports, Timothy Robert N. stabbed the Israeli at their the Residencial Valle del Lago flat and proceeded to shoot the victim multiple times during a fight. He tried to flee, but police managed to track him down. The local paper El Sol De Hermosillo said that the victim was identified as Isa N., a 50-year-old man. No further details was provided. The US citizen has met with his attorney and is still under arrest. The body of the victim will undergo an autopsy on Sunday. In July, two Israeli convicted criminals were murdered in Mexico City.