Israeli missing in Paris for three weeks

A 52-year-old Arab-Israeli has been missing for three weeks after she disappeared on a trip with her daughter in Paris.



Lutfia Zbad is currently being searched for by the Department of Israel Abroad in the Consular Affairs Division of the Foreign Ministry and Israeli Consul in Paris, according to the Foreign Ministry.

The Foreign Ministry released a statement, saying, "The consul is in contact with local police who shared photos of the missing woman in all hospitals and search and rescue services after the embassy sent a formal letter requesting assistance from the French authorities."Zbad's daughter, Yasmin, said, "My friends started to cross the street, I crossed with them, and suddenly the road of the Champs-Élysées closed... I saw her and waved at her as if to say, 'Come on,' and she did the same. I said, 'That's it, she saw me, she will cross the road [to me].'"Suddenly, I turned around again – my mother is not there at all, as if she disappeared in a moment, I did not understand," she continued, speaking to Channel 12. "We began running, began searching ."Maariv contributed to this report.

