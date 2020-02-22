Israeli mobility app Moovit expands to 100 countries worldwide

Israeli-made transportation app Moovit is continuing its global expansion and now provides its urban mobility service in a total of 100 countries, the company has announced.Launched in 2011, the Moovit app and website assist individuals plan and navigate their way around urban areas, using all modes of available transport. The company says it has served over 720 million users in over 3,100 cities, spanning six continents, to date. Moovit uses up to six billion anonymous data points daily, the company says, "to add to the world's largest repository of transit and urban mobility data." In addition to its popular app, the Ness Ziona-headquartered company also provides analytics platforms to cities, transit authorities and businesses, enabling optimized planning and operations for residents and employees."Urban mobility is the lifeline to jobs, healthcare, and education, so we are so proud that in just a few years Moovit is now providing service to millions of users in 100 countries, helping them get from A to B with confidence and convenience," said Moovit co-founder and CEO Nir Erez."We have grown drastically, from offering a consumer app, to also now licensing a multitude of MaaS solutions to cities, governments, and transit agencies. We are also glad to see the likes of Uber, Microsoft, and Cubic choosing Moovit’s high-quality MaaS platform to power their mobility offering.Moovit also announced the appointment of Uli Gal-Oz as the company's new vice-president of business development. Gal-Oz, who most recently served as vice-president of business development at Magisto prior to its $200 million acquisition by Vimeo, will be tasked with overseeing Moovit's initiatives with strategic partners and customers - including Uber, Microsoft and Cubic."Moovit’s dedication to simplifying urban mobility is unmatched and I’m thrilled to bring my experience to the team," said Gal-Oz. "I’m looking forward to growing with Moovit and maintaining its leadership in the urban mobility industry."Earlier this month, Moovit announced the beta release of Way Finder, an augmented reality (AR) feature displaying digital directions on top of the smartphone camera view to improve user navigation. The feature, initially rolled out to iOS users, helps passengers locate bus stops and subway entrances. Future capabilities, the company said, include guiding users to taxi pick-up locations and shared scooter locations.