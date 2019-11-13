Israeli official: Ceasefire could be reached tonight

An Israeli official said negotiations are underway to obtain a ceasefire and that the recent clash with Palestinian Islamic Jihad could be over “tonight,” Ynet reported on Wednesday.

The official also warned that “everything is happening at once…this could end tonight, or tomorrow but can also slide into further escalations.”

Over 360 rockets were fired by Palestinian Islamic Jihad [PIJ] at Israel from the Gaza Strip since IDF forces eliminated PIJ leader Bahaa Abu al-Ata on Tuesday morning in a targeted strike that killed al-Ata and his wife.

At the time of this writing 24 Palestinian had been killed, all but one woman, al-Atta’s wife, were terrorists.

Assistant Secretary for Near Eastern Affairs, David Schenker said that "the Islamic Jihad has nothing to lose, so it hard to negotiate or have a mediation. They just lost their senior official, very hard to stomach."

"There are a lot of missiles that have fallen on Israel in the last day and a half. I hope they can come to a resolution soon on some type of deescalation," he said.

Schenker, who is currently in Israel, said Hamas's absence from the fighting was positive. "It suggests that Hamas does not want to fight with Israel right now, nor does Israel want to fight with Hamas right now. That is positive."