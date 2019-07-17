Israeli officials blast BBC For muzzling Persian-language reports

Missiles and a portrait of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Baharestan Square in Tehran, Iran. (photo credit: NAZANIN TABATABAEE YAZDI/ TIMA VIA REUTERS)

Senior Israeli officials blasted “double standards” in Europe on Wednesday for holding freedom of the press conferences on the one hand, while allowing Iran to muzzle the press on the other.



“Very worrying,” tweeted Foreign Minister Director-General Yuval Rotem on Wednesday. “Caving in to a regime that abuses journalists and scorns media freedom is a dangerous precedent.”



Rotem's comments came in a tweet which included a link to a HuffPost story earlier this week reporting that the BBC agreed to the conditions set by Iran to not share reporting materials it gathers in Iran with its Persian-language channel, BBC Persian.



The report was based on an internal email obtained by the web site.



The agreement was made with the Iranian government in exchange for Iran allowing a BBC correspondent into the country, according to the report.



According to the report, the email, sent Saturday to all BBC Persian staff by a BBC Persian digital editor, said that BBC foreign correspondent Martin Patience and his team were in Iran “and due to leave on Sunday.”



The email stated that “it is absolutely imperative that none of their material is run on BBC Persian TV, Radio or Online now or in the future. That includes any official BBC Persian social feed re-tweeting or forwarding the coverage. Please do not use the material and stories produced in Iran on any platform or in any format.”



The BBC issued a statement to HuffPost saying, “All international media are subject to reporting restrictions in Iran. We accepted some limitations on this occasion in order to provide our audiences with rare insights from inside the country and this is signposted in our coverage. As ever, the BBC maintains full editorial control over what we broadcast.”



BBC Persian is a television, radio and digital platform geared to the tens of millions of Persian speakers around the world.



The HuffPost report came just days after Britain hosted a press freedom conference, with the foreign Office tweeting, “This week we've sent a resounding message that media freedom is a universal value.”



Yiftah Curiel, the former spokesman at the Israeli embassy in London and now director of the Foreign Ministry's department for digital diplomacy, tweeted: “I've worked with the pros at BBC for years. This is truly disappointing.”

