The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli researchers unveil first all-optical ‘stealth’ encryption tech

The all-optical technology is an extension of a digital-optical encryption method originally developed by Sadot and his research team in collaboration with Prof. Zeev Zalevsky of Bar-Ilan University.

By EYTAN HALON  
JANUARY 29, 2020 07:59
Cables of optical fibre of Telecom Italia are seen in a telephone exchange in Rome (photo credit: REUTERS)
Cables of optical fibre of Telecom Italia are seen in a telephone exchange in Rome
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Researchers at BGN Technologies, the technology transfer company of Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU), on Wednesday unveiled what they described as the “first all-optical encryption technology.” It provides significantly more secure and “stealthy” transmission of highly sensitive information, they said.
While information is usually encrypted using digital techniques, most data is transmitted over distance using the light spectrum on fiber-optic networks. Instead of using one color of the light spectrum to send one large data stream, the research team’s patented method uses standard optical equipment to spread the transmitted data across many colors in the optical spectrum bandwidth.
According to the researchers, the innovative solution essentially renders the fiber-optic light transmission “invisible,” enabling the transmission of weaker-encrypted data in streams hidden under increased noise levels. The team is now seeking a commercial partner to advance the technology.
“Time is running out on security and privacy of digital encryption technology, which can be read off-line if recorded and code-broken using intensive computing power,” said Prof. Dan Sadot, chairman of the Cathedra for Electro-optics at BGU. “We’ve developed an end-to-end solution providing encryption, transmission, decryption and detection optically instead of digitally.”
The all-optical technology is an extension of a digital-optical encryption method originally developed by Sadot and his research team in collaboration with Prof. Zeev Zalevsky of Bar-Ilan University.
“Basically, the innovative breakthrough is that if you can’t detect it, you can’t steal it,” Sadot said. “Because an eavesdropper can neither read the data or even detect the existence of the transmitted signal, our optical stealth transmission provides the highest level of privacy and security for sensitive data applications.”
The solution developed at BGU also uses a commercially available phase mask that changes the phase of each wavelength or color, the researchers said. The process, which also appears as noise, destroys the “coherence,” or ability to recompile sensitive data without the necessary encryption key. As the optical phase mask cannot be recorded off-line, the data is destroyed if a hacker attempts to decode the information.
“The novel, patented method invented by Prof. Sadot and his team is highly useful for multiple applications, such as high-speed communication, sensitive transmission of financial, medical or social-media-related information, without the risk of eavesdropping or jamming data flow,” said Zafrir Levy, BGN Technologies senior vice president of exact sciences and engineering. “In fact, with this novel method, an eavesdropper will require years to break the encryption key. BGN is now seeking an industry partner to implement and commercialize this game-changing technology.”


Tags Israel bar ilan university technology
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo First a government By JPOST EDITORIAL
Oded Revivi Trump's peace plan is a realistic vision By ODED REVIVI
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu's changing views on democracy By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eli Kavon From Kishinev to Monsey By ELI KAVON
Jason Greenblatt Why the Palestinian leadership should not reject Trump’s peace plan By JASON GREENBLATT, BISHARA A. BAHBAH

Most Read

1 Iranian media: CIA agent behind Soleimani killing shot down in Afghanistan
The wreckage of an airplane is seen after a crash in Deh Yak district of Ghazni province, Afghanistan January 27, 2020.
2 Trump to reveal ‘Deal of the Century’ map
US President Donald Trump welcomes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House
3 Iranian commander gunned down in front of his own home
Residents of Qom, Iran meet Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei after US assassination of Qasem Soleimani
4 Netanyahu says he and Trump will ‘make history’ this week
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, board a plane to the US, January 26, 2020.
5 Coronavirus spreads - interactive map
A map of the deadly Coronavirus outbreaks
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by