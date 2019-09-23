Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Israeli rhythmic gymnast qualifies for 2020 Olympics

Linoy Ashram won 6 medals at worlds

By MARCY OSTER/JTA
September 23, 2019 04:17
ISRAELI RHYTMIC GYMNAST Linoy Ashram has been piling up medals in 2018

ISRAELI RHYTMIC GYMNAST Linoy Ashram has been piling up medals in 2018. (photo credit: AMIT SHIESEL / COURTESY OLYMPIC COMMITTEE OF ISRAEL)

Israeli rhythmic gymnast Linoy Ashram won a bronze medal in the all-around world championships and qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The bronze medal awarded on Friday in Baku, Azerbaijan was her sixth medal of the competition.

Ashram, 20 and a resident of Tel Aviv, also earned three silver medals in competition with hoop, clubs and ribbon and a bronze medal with a ball. She was part of the team competition in which team Israel won a silver medal behind Russia.

She tied Russia’s Dina Averina for six medals, though most of Averina’s were gold.

Nicol Zelikman, 18 and of Kfar Saba, also qualified for Tokyo after finishing in 11th place in the all-around competition. The top 16 in the all-around move on to the Olympics. She is coached by her mother, Elena Zelikman, who was also a gymnast.


